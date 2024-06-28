Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja appointed new Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the new Odisha Chief Secretary by the State government.

“On repatriation from Government of lndia, Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990) is appointed as Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department consequent upon the retirement of Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS w.e.f. 30.06.2024,” read ad notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

It is to be noted here that the present chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s tenure will end on June 30, 2024.

Earlier on June 25, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government.

Prior to joining as Secretary of the Agriculture department, Manoj Ahuja had held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel & General Administration), Commissioner & Secretary (Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services).

Ahuja was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.

