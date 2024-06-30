Senior IAS Manoj Ahuja assumes charge as Chief Secretary Of Odisha, Pradeep Jena retires

Bhubaneswar: IAS Manoj Ahuja on Sunday assumed charge as the Chief Secretary Of Odisha and Pradeep Jena retired, said reports. According to reports, the newly appointed Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja arrived in Odisha today. Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja had been appointed as the new Odisha Chief Secretary by the State government on Friday.

“On repatriation from Government of lndia, Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990) is appointed as Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department consequent upon the retirement of Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS w.e.f. 30.06.2024,” read the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

It is to be noted here that the present chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s tenure has ended today that is on June 30, 2024. Earlier on June 25, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government.

Prior to joining as Secretary of the Agriculture department, Manoj Ahuja had held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel and General Administration), Commissioner and Secretary (Steel and Mines, Sports and Youth Services).

Ahuja was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.

