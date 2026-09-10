Senior Clerk of Mathili JMFC court apprehended while taking bribe

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Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance apprehended Achyut Kumar Pradhan, the Senior Clerk attached to the Court of the Mathili JMFC in Malkangiri district while demanding and taking bribe.

Pradhan was nabbed while he was taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant to provide relief in respect of two Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) issued against his cousin in 2 cases against him.

Unable to meet the demand, the complainant informed the vigilance authorities. Following which, a team of Odisha Vigilance apprehended Pradhan while taking the bribe from the complainant.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs 50,000 has been recovered from the possession of accused Pradhan and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at his residential locations from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No.20/2026 has been registered under Section 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigation is in progress against the accused Senior Clerk.

Detailed report follows.