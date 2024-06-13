Senior BJD leaders visit party supremo Naveen Patnaik at his residence

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders visited the party Supremo Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar.

Senior leaders met BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar. Former Ministers Pradeep Amat, Usha Devi, Prafulla Mallik, Raghunath Mohanty met the Supremo.

They said that it was a curtesy visit. No such formal discussions were held. The former CM requested the senior leaders to work towards the betterment of the people always. Talks were held about who would be the next party president.

Earlier it is worth mentioning that, the gesture of BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik to grace the CM swearing-in ceremony was highly praised and talked about.

