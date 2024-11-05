Senior Assistant Sekharlal Sahu arrested by Odisha Vigilance in interception case

Keonjhar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Sekharlal Kumar Sahu, the Senior Assistant of the office of ADPHO (FW), Keonjhar, on charges of possessing ill-gotten money.

According to reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Sekharlal Kumar Sahu, Senior Assistant, office of ADPHO (FW), Keonjhar as illegal gratification from different sources, a team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Sahu.

The team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him in front of Ajanta Hotel, Keonjhar while he was coming from the office of ADPHO (FW) in a TVS IQube Smart Electronic Scooter bearing No.OD-09AA-9338 last night. During interception, a sum of Rs 2,80,000 was recovered from Sahu, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash of Rs 2.80 Lakh as well as TVS IQube Smart Electronic Scooter have been seized.

Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were conducted at rented residential house of Sahu at Attapur, Old Town, Keonjhar and his office chamber.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS case No.14 dt.05.11.2024 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been Vigilance Directorate Odisha, Cuttack. registered against Sekharlal Kumar Sahu. He has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

The investigation of the case is in progress.