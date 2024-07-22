Senior Advocate Pitambar Acharya assumed charge as Advocate General

Cuttack: Senior Lawyer of Orissa High Court Pitambar Acharya today assumed charge as the new Advocate General (AG) of Odisha. He took charge as the 25th AG of the State and first AG of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State.

Governor Raghubar Das had on Friday appointed Acharya as the next AG of the State in pursuance of Clause (1) of the Article 165 of the Constitution of India. The Law Department of the State Government had issued an official notification in this regard.

It is to be noted here that Pitambar has successfully handled several high profile cases of many noted individuals of the State and of BJP party in the High Court. He succeeded Ashok Kumar Parija, who had resigned on June 6 this year after the fall of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in the state. Since then, the Law department had posted Government advocate Jyoti Prakash Pattnaik as the in-charge of AG.

Several lawyers, employees of the High Court and office of the AG, welcomed Acharya with bouquets of flowers.

Soon after assuming the charge of the Advocate General, Acharya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupendra Yadav and Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Acharya said, “The Advocate General is a constitutional post. Therefore, I will try my best to maintain the dignity of the post and provide social justice to the people of Odisha.”

“I will try to fulfill the important role of the judicial system in the direction of Odisha government’s commitment to make the State a prosperous state,” he added.

With Acharya taking charge as the new AG, new government advocates will be appointed.