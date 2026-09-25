Selfie craze turns tragic! Youth falls into Mahanadi river from bridge, woman slips into Indravati River

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Bhubaneswar: Two incidents of selfie craze turning into tragic have come to the fore from Nayagada district and Nabarangpur district of Odisha as a youth fell into the Mahanadi river while a woman slipped into the Indravati River.

One Soraj Nayak of Dhipisahi village in Dasapalla Tehsil of Nayagarh district had gone to Narasinghpur village along with his family members to attend the 10th-day death ritual of a relative.

While returning back home, Soraj allegedly stopped the auto-rickshaw on which they were traveling on reaching the Sidhamula Bridge over the Mahanadi river and went to click selfie. But unfortunately, he fell into the river and went missing.

Soon, Nayak’s family members raised an alarm and with the help of the passersby informed the fire service personnel and police about his missing.

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On being informed, firefighters from Gania and Khandapada reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace Nayak and rescue him. However, till the filling of this reports, his whereabouts are yet to be known.

Likewise, one Sirisa Nayak of Medari Sahi in Nabarangpur Town went missing in the Indravati River after slipping into the river while clicking selfie.

As claimed by her family members, they had been to the spot to see the flood water of the river when the mishap occurred. The local fire service personnel, after getting information, initiated a search operation to rescue Sirisa.

Meanwhile, Sirisa’s family members lodged a complaint at the Nabarangpur Town Police station.

Also Read: Youth Jumped Into The Kuakhai River From Tankapani Bridge