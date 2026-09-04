Security tightened in Kandhamal for Janmashtami celebrations, watch

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Phulbani: Kandhamal district police has made elaborate security arrangement especially in Jalesepeta for the celebration of Janmashtami that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, today.

As many as four platoons of police force have been deployed at Jalesepeta Kanyashram in Tumudibandh and Chakapad Ashram as they celebrate Janmashtami and also observe the 18th death anniversary of Swami Laxmananand Saraswati. Preparations for the celebration have been completed at the ashrams.

On the occasion of Janmashtami and death anniversary of Laxmananand, programs like Kalas Yatra, Gopujan, Namayajna, Jalabhishekam and etc. will be held.

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Vehicles are being checked in sensitive areas. Apart from four platoons of police force, two Additional SPs, three DSPs and one ASP rank police officer have been deployed to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Also Read: Odisha Celebrates Janmashtami With Religious Fervour