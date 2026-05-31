Security guard burnt alive after fire erupts inside chemical factory in Balasore

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Balasore: A security burned alive after a fire erupted inside a chemical factory in the industrial area of Balasore district of Odisha. The deceased security guard has been identified as Kailasha Chandra Behera.

According to sources, two guards were sleeping in the upper floor of the warehouse when the fire erupted inside the factory. Both of them tried to flee from the fire by scaling the boundary wall, however, one of them fell into the drain and came into contact with scorching chemicals. The security guard got charred to death in the fire,

A huge amount if colours, bleaching powder, lime powder, wall putty, and white cement were stored inside the warehouse. All of these chemical melted and had floated into the drain due to the fire. So, when Kailash fell into the drain, he came in contact with the hot chemicals and died due to burn injuries.

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On being informed, the Fire fighters reched the spot and rescued Kailasha’s body from the drain after a long time as the body.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigation in underway.