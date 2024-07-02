Security arrangement for Rath Yatra, 180 platoons police to be deployed

Puri: This year Rath Yatra will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. Major arrangements have been made by the police department for the annual ride of Lord Jagannath. Elaborate security arrangement for Rath Yatra 2024 has been made, 180 platoons police force is scheduled to be deployed in the holy city of Puri for the annual sojourn of the Lords.

The entire shrine will be under a thick blanket of security during the ride. On the day of the Rath Yatra, strict security arrangements will be made at the shrine due to the visit of the President of India, along with the Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s special rituals (Nitikanti).

The Odisha Director General of Police Arun Sarangi informed this post the review meeting after visiting Puri on Monday. On the other hand, this year the President will go to Puri and watch the ride. Besides, many VIPs are also scheduled to visit the holy city. Therefore, under the leadership of four additional DGs, six IG and DIG rank officers, 19 SP rank officers, 33 additional SPs, 75 DSPs, 130 inspectors and 675 sub-inspectors and ASI will be employed. In addition, there will be three platoons of special striking units and five companies of rapid action team (RAT) from the center, said DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

It is worth mentioning that, the Coast Guard will also be deployed for patrolling the waterways. Similarly, drones will be used for traffic control and crowd control. DGP Sarangi further said that various hotels and lodges are being checked for security. However, it has been informed that about 180 platoons of force will be deployed by the police for the two-day procession and the visit of the President this year.

It is worth mentioning that, the temple and three chariots were kept under a three-member security cordon. Compared to previous years according to reports, this year there will be a greater gathering of devotees. Therefore, the police administration has reached the final stage of the preparations to continue the procession in a peaceful and orderly manner, said Director General of Police Arun Sarangi.

