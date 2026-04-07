Second-hand car dealer arrested on charges of duping people of crores of rupees

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Bhubaneswar: The Twin-City Commissionerate Police has reportedly arrested a second-hand car dealer on charges of duping people of crores of rupees.

The arrested person has been identified as Jagannath Das of Jagatsingpur.

According to police, Jagannath Das owns a second-hand car showroom on Cuttack-Puri Bypass Road where he used to purchase and sell old vehicles.

As part of his business idea, Das used to get old cars from the owners by paying them some minimum amount of money in advance with the assurance to make the full payment after selling the vehicles. However, he was allegedly not giving any money to the owners of the cars even after selling their vehicles.

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Likewise, he was getting advance money from people by promising to avail them the second-hand cars but later he used to dupe them by escaping from them and ignoring their phone calls.

The matter came to the light only after a man from Sonepur recently filed a complaint at the Badagada Police station seeking action against Das.

In course of investigation, police came to known that the accused has duped over 50 people to the tune of crores of rupees. Further probe into the matter is underway.