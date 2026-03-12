Second annual Research and Innovation Conclave begins at KIIT

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The second annual Research and Innovation Conclave began at the city-based KIIT University. The program will continue for three days.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) Saranjit Singh, GAIL India Limited Advisor (R&D) Director Dr. Gurpreet Singh Kapur, Professor Sanjay Mathur, Ashoka University School of Chemical Sciences Chairman Sourav Pal, Jabalpur DNLU Vice Chancellor Professor Manoj Kumar Sinha and many other dignitaries were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Technology, skills and research were discussed in the conclave. A large number of students from the research department of KIIT University attended the event.

