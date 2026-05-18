SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Advocates Municipal Bonds for Odisha’s Cities

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At the Association of Mutual Funds Program in Odisha, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey talked about how municipal bonds could play a big role in boosting the state’s urban infrastructure. He called the capital market a far more efficient route than traditional banks or government funding, pointing out that it channels people’s savings directly into projects that help local communities grow.

Comparing Odisha’s potential to states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, which have already used municipal bonds to build up their city infrastructure. Odisha, he said, is in a good spot to take advantage of this too. Pandey encouraged the state to make municipal bonds a key part of its development plan, letting citizens invest in their own cities and earn steady returns along the way.

Pandey also pointed out that while India’s municipal bond market is still in its early days, it’s moving forward. By the end of FY26, 22 Urban Local Bodies across the country had raised more than ₹4,500 crore by issuing 31 different bonds. He added that mutual funds help this progress along too, since they invest in corporate and municipal bonds through debt funds.

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To showcase the massive capital potential available for development, Pandey shared key national data reflecting a decade of significant market expansion. India’s total market capitalization shot up from ₹95 lakh crore in FY16 to around ₹463 lakh crore by April 2026. Retail investors played a huge part in this—there were 38 million of them in FY19, and now that number has jumped to 145 million.

The whole investing ecosystem in India is moving faster than ever, even with global conflicts making things uncertain. Last year, companies raised ₹13.6 lakh crore through equity and debt markets. India also topped the charts for IPOs, with 366 new listings pulling in ₹1.9 lakh crore.

Pandey wrapped things up with more data on how people invest. Assets Under Management in mutual funds exploded from ₹12 lakh crore in FY16 to almost ₹82 lakh crore by April 2026, with much of that driven by systematic investment plans. Monthly SIP inflows set a new record at ₹31,000 crore in April 2026, up from about ₹3,000 crore a few years before. For Pandey, this massive pool of savings is the perfect fuel for urban growth in states like Odisha.