Scrub Typhus scare triggers panic in Odisha village, one dead

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Anugola: The death of a person due to a suspected outbreak of scrub typhus has triggered panic in the Sanabagadari village under Palalahada block of Odisha’s Angul district. According to reports, one person has reportedly died of the infection, while five others have also been tested positive.

The deceased has been identified as Sumant Sethi, a resident of the Sanabagadari village within the Pabitrapur Gram Panchayat. According to sources, the deceased and several villagers first exhibited symptoms of fever and severe headaches and body aches a few days ago.

The affected residents reportedly suspected that they had been bitten by an unidentified insect while working or moving around the village.

Following the onset of symptoms, some villagers were taken to a medical facility for examination. Tests later confirmed that they had contracted scrub typhus, a bacterial infection generally transmitted through the bite of infected mites.

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Affected villagers have been admitted to the Kamar Community Health Centre (CHC) and other regional health facilities.

According to the Pallahara Sub-Collector, the situation is being monitored, and proper medical care is being administered.Precautionary Measures: Local authorities have placed neighboring villages on alert to stop further spread.

The administration has sent a five-member medic team to the village to collect the blood of the infected people and investigate how the disease spread among the villagers. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and necessary steps have been taken to keep track of the affected people and prevent the infection from spreading further.

Local residents are reportedly worried about the spread of the disease and are seeking necessary medical assistance and preventive measures.