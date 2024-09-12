Scrub typhus scare grips Odisha, 4 suspected death in Bargarh district

Bargarh: While scrub typhus scare has gripped Odisha, 4 deaths suspected to have been taken place due to Scrub Typhus. Out of them 3 died in the State while another death taken place out of the State.

As per reports, a team has been sent to the said village to find out if anyone else is infected in the surrounding area.

As many as 20 tests were done last month out of which 3 people were found infected. Though scrub typhus is not an epidemic still it will be perilous if one will not be careful. It can be detected in ELISA method. It is being tested in district hospitals and can be fatal if treatment is delayed. This virus spreads to places exposed while walking in forested areas.

All the districts have been monitored by the government for Bird Flu. Puri and Kendrapara district culling has been completed. Now the culling is going on in Cuttack and Jajpur districts.

Swab testing is also being done but no report has come so far. All reports have come negative. So far, no bird flu has been detected in humans.

