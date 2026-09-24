Scorpio Plunges into Canal in Talcher, Mother-Son Duo Have Narrow Escape, Watch

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Talcher: A mother and her son had a narrow escape after their Scorpio vehicle lost balance and plunged into a canal in Talcher, in Angul district of Odisha on Thursday morning.

The duo remained trapped inside the vehicle after it fell into the canal. However, due to the prompt action of local villagers, both were rescued safely.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Bantula village on the canal bypass road, close to the Samal Right Canal in Talcher. The Scorpio suddenly lost control and veered into the canal while it was passing through the area.

The occupants have been identified as Basanti Samal and Shantanu Patia of Kusumpala village under Gopalprasad in Talcher. The accident took place while they were on their way to Talcher Road station to pick up their daughter after finishing marketing work in Talcher.

After the vehicle plunged into the canal, both mother and son were trapped inside.

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On learning about the incident, local villagers immediately rushed to the spot and rescued them. The Fire Services team also later reached the spot. Efforts are underway to retrieve the Scorpio from the canal.

In the video, the vehicle can be seen sinking into the water just seconds after the duo was rescued. Had the locals not acted swiftly, the mother-son duo could have drowned.

A major mishap was averted due to the timely intervention of locals.

Watch the video here: