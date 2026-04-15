Scorching heatwave prevails in Odisha as Titilagarh records 42°C

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scorching heatwave prevailed in Odisha with Titilagarh recording today’s highest temperature of 42.0°C.

Apart from Titilagarh many cities of the state witnessed maximum temperatures of 40°C or above. This included Hirakud (41.0°C), Sambalpur (41.0°C), and Balangir (41.0°C), Jharsuguda (41.6°C), Talcher (40.8°C), Bhawanipatna (40.8°C), and Boudh (40.0°C).

The state Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 35.9 degree Celsius while Cuttack saw a 36.0 °C of temperature.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

Besides, hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.