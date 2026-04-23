Scorching heatwave condition in Odisha continuous as two places boil at 44 degrees, Bhubaneswar sizzles at 42.1°C

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Bhubaneswar: Scorching heatwave condition in Odisha continuous as two places boiled at 44 degrees while the state Capital City Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.1°C today.

As per the evening bulletin of the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Talcher and Jharsuguda are the two places which recorded 44 degrees today.

Likewise, the mercury touched and crossed the 43-degee Celsius mark today. They are Titlagarh (43.8), Angul (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.5), Hirakud (43.4), Sambalpur (43.0), and Paralakhemundi (43.0).

Similarly, the day temperature rose to 42 degee Celsius in seven places namely Bargarh (42.6), Nuapada (42.5), Rourkela (42.5), Sundargarh (42.5), Bolangir (42.3), Sonepur (42.3) and Bhawanipatna (42.0).

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The Silver City of the state, Cuttack also witnessed a temperature of 41.8°C today.

The weather department also predicted that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during next three days over the districts of Odisha there after fall by 2-3°C.

Meanwhile, a couple of districts of the state extended the closure of schools for another couple of days in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions while some others have changed the class timing and decided to hold the classes between 6.30 AM and 9.30 AM.