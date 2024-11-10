Scooterists looted at gunpoint by 6 miscreants in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: As many as six miscreants stopped a scooter near the Naraj- Bidhyadharpur hills under Barang police station limits and looted a gold chain from the rider after blank firing on Saturday night.

According to the information, the miscreants forcibly stopped a scooter and manhandled the boy and girl in the scooter. They shot a gun in the air and looted the gold chain the girl was wearing at around 10:00 pm last night.

After stealing the gold chain, the miscreants fled the scene. Such loots have been occurring in the twin city in the recent past. A few days back in CDA sector -11 of Cuttack a lawyer was looted in a similar manner.

