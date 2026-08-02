Scooter headlight used to hide brown sugar, Excise team arrests drug peddler in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: An alleged drug peddler, who was reportedly concealing brown sugar inside a scooter headlight while smuggling it for delivery in the city, was apprehended by the Excise Department.

As per sources, based on the tip-off, the Excise officials reached Laxmibihar, under the jurisdiction of Badagada police limits and apprehended Mohammed Kadri after conducting a raid in the area.

The officials seized 115 gram of brown sugar worth approximately 11 lakh along with the scooter bearing registration number OD 02 BC 6408.

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Reports further state that the accused had hidden the contraband inside the scooter’s headlight so that they cannot be detected during a check.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was operating a business to supply the illegal drugs to college students as well as youngsters residing in slum areas of the city.

Further investigation is under progress to nab his associates and unearth the whole chain of illegal business.