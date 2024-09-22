Scientific survey of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar concludes, final reports soon 

Puri: The scientific survey of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir completed on Sunday with the inspection of the floor and walls of the inner and outer rooms of the Ratna Bhandar.

The scientific survey, under the leadership of Anand Kishore Pandey, the Senior Principal Scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), was scheduled to be held for three days, but it ended today, on the second day.

In the second day, the officials conducted the inspection for 4 hours and 5 minutes with the use of GPRS (General Packet Radio Service) technology, said sources.

Speaking about the development, Shrimandir chief administrator Arvind Padhee informed the newsmen that the scientific survey concluded today and the report is expected to come in the next 10 days, following which necessary steps will be taken with the help of the experts.

Likewise, Justice Biswanath Rath, Chairman of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Committee, said that necessary action will be taken after receiving the report of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

