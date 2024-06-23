Schools to revert to usual timing from tomorrow in Odisha, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The schools are all set to revert to their regular timing from tomorrow (June 24) as Odisha has got respite from severe hot and humid weather condition.

Notably, after reopening of the schools after summer vacation on June 18, the classes were held from 6.30 am to 10.30 am due to heatwave condition.

Sharing about the regularization of the school timing, the I&PR Department of Odisha tweeted on Thursday, “All government, private and aided schools in the state from 1st to 12th standard will remain open on 21st from 6.30 am to 10.30 am. The school will operate normally from 22nd.”

It is worth noting here that Odisha had announced early summer vacation for school students in view of the intense heatwave conditions from April 25 and the schools were slated to reopen on June 18.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that Odisha has received 39 percent less rainfall than normal till June 23.

According to reports given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Balangir, and Puri have received less rain recording rainfall departures of 69 percent, 65 percent, 62 percent and 70 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that there high chances of respite from heat in the upcoming days as Monsoon is likely to reach all the districts of the state within next 2 to 3 days.