Schools to remain closed in Kandhamal district tomorrow due to cyclone

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal district administration announced closure of all school on Friday due to cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ which is expected to make landfall either tonight or tomorrow early morning.

The District Education Officer (DEO) Pramod Kumar Sarangi wrote letters to all the Block Education Officers (BEOs) and headmasters of the schools across the district informing them about the preventive measure taken as the district is expected to witness heavy rainfall in view of cyclone Dana.

Notably, State government has announced closure of schools, colleges and universities across 14 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagargh and Cuttack- till October 25 in view of the cyclonic storm.