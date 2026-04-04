Schools to operate from 6:30am to 10:30am amid rising temperature in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department has directed the schools across the state to operate during morning hours from Saturday in view of the rising heatwave conditions.

According to the new revised timings, the schools will now remain open from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. This revised early morning schedule will continue until the summer vacation. This move has been made to ensure the safety and well-being of students amid soaring temperatures.

Morning school timings came into effect across Odisha from Saturday, as the state government rolled out the revised schedule in response to the rising heat and prevailing heatwave conditions. The directive has been issued for all Government, and private schools.

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The mid meal time has also been directed to change as per the revised schedule.

The department had earlier informed all district collectors regarding the implementation of morning classes across the state.

Meanwhile, ‘Prabesha Utsav’ is being celbrated across all he schools in Bhubaneswar today. The teachers of the school are inviting students at the gate with flowers and tilak.