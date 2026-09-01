Schools shut in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur amid rain and flood situation

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Mayurbhanj/Jajpur: Continuous rainfall and the flood situation have led to school closures in parts of Odisha, with authorities taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students.

All government and private schools in the Rairangpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj district have been declared closed today. The decision has been taken as a preventive measure due to the volatile weather and apprehension of a high amount of rainfall in the sub-division.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Mayurbhanj declared, all types of government, government-aided, privately managed schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs)/Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) along with Anganwadi Centres will remain shut today.

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Meanwhile, in Jajpur district, schools in flood-affected areas will also remain closed today. The District Collector has declared a holiday for 56 schools across Dasarathpur and Binjharpur blocks due to the prevailing flood situation.

The schooling had to be ceased as a large part of the State has already been battered by incessant rain under the influence of the low-pressure system prevailing over the State.

Moreover, the regional weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall today at a few places across the state, people have been asked to stay vigilant as the rain showers continue across the state.