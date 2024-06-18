Schools re-open in several districts of Odisha, Details here

Bhubaneswar: The schools have re-opened after summer vacation in many districts of Odisha. The classes are being held in the morning hours in these schools keeping the weather conditions in mind.

Schools are re-opened in districts including Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Rayagada, Cuttack, Koraput, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Keonjhar. Here, the classes are held between 6.30 AM and 10.30 AM.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Ganjam, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Sonepur, and Boudh decided to extend the summer vacation of all schools till June 20 as the districts have been witnessing intense heat continuously.

Meanwhile, districts like Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Kendrapara decided to close the schools today and then hold the morning classes (6.30 AM to 10.30 AM) from June 19.

In Nayagarh, the schools will be closed on June 18 and 19 but morning classes will be held from June 20 to June 22.

It is worth mentioning here that summer vacation was announced early this year in Odisha because of the intense heatwave conditions. The summer break began on April 25.

