Schools in Odisha to remain closed on September 9 for ‘Nuakhai’ festival

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: All schools in Odisha shall remain closed on September 9 (Monday) for the celebration of the agrarian festival ‘Nuakhai,’ informed the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department today.

A notification issued by the I&PR Department said, “All the government, government-aided and private schools under the department will remain closed on September 9 (Monday) for the Nuakhai festival.”

Earlier on August 29, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi had declared September 9 as public holiday in view of the festival in the State as this year the Nuakhai festival falls on September 8, which is Sunday.

Notably, the people of Odisha, especially in Western region of the state celebrate the agrarian festival with much pomp and gaiety. On this auspicious day, the farmers offer the new grain to the presiding deities during the ‘Lagna’ (auspicious time), mostly in the morning hour. Later in the afternoon, people enjoy themselves organising dance, games etc.

