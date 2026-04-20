Schools in Ganjam district closed for 3 days due to intense heatwave conditions

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Berhampur: In view of the prevailing intense heatwave conditions, Ganjam district administration today announced closure of all schools across the district.

As per the announcement of the district administration, all government, government-aided and private schools in the district will remain closed for the students from April 21 to April 21.

The classes will temporarily remain suspended for all students from nursery to class 12. However, the previously scheduled supplementary examinations of class 5 and 8 will be held as per the schedule.

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However, the District Education Officer (DEO) has informed that the administrative work and other essential work of the school will continue during this time.

Likewise, the Jagatsinghpur District administration also announced that all Government, Government Aided, and Privately Managed Schools shall function from 6.30 AM to 9 AM with immediate effect until further orders. The decision has been taken for the safety of the students amid the heatwave conditions. The administration also directed concerned officials to ensure adequate precautionary measures, including provision of safe drinking water, sufficient ORS packets and restriction of outdoor activities in schools during school hours.

Taking a serious note of the scorching heatwave and prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for further increase of temperature, around 14 districts also have announced closure of holidays for three days.