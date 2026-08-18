Schools, colleges shut across Sundaragada district amid orange alert issued by IMD

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Rourkela: The Sundaragada district administration has announced holiday for all educational institutions including schools and colleges in the district today due to relentless heavy showers.

The decision has been taken by the District Collector as a safety precaution for the students of the district.

As directed by the Sundaragada District Collector, all government, government-aided, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools situated across the district will remain closed today, informed the District Education Officer (DEO).

According to the DEO, all anganwadi centres of the district will also remain shut today.

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It is to be noted here that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued an orange alert for the district for heavy to very rainfall across various regions today.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour has taken place across the state and other parts like Koraput, Kalahandi and Baleshwar regions as well.

Many river streams and water bodies have also overflowed across Sundaragada due to continuous downpour.

Authorities advise citizens to stay vigilant and adhere to advisories issued by officials.