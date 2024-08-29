Schools closed in this district due to heavy rainfall alert

Koraput: The district administration today declared August 30 (Friday) as a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres following heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

District Collector V Keerthi Vasan made the announcement about closure of the education institution for a day tomorrow after chairing a review meeting for the preparations for the eventualities.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Sub Collectors of Jeypore and Koraput, two ADMs, an emergency officer, police officials, all BDOs and the tehsildar decided to open a control room.

Besides, it was decided to keep the ODRAF and fire services personnel ready to move and take action whenever and wherever needed.

