Schools closed in nine panchayat of Chandabali block in view of flood

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Bhadrak: In view of the ongoing flood situation, the concerned local administration of Chandabali block in Bhadrak district has announced closure of all schools and anganwadi centres in nine panchayats of the block today.

As announced by the Block Education Officer (BEO) all schools and anganwadi centres at nine panchayats namely Aradi, Nandapur, Sundarpur, Olaga, Tentulidihi, Madhapur, Bhuinbruti, Kheranga and Nalagunda will remain closed today.

The decision to close the educational institutions was taken as precautionary measures for the safety of students following the review of District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay.

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It is to be noted here that Upadhyay had visited the flood affected panchayats to take a stock of the situation and take measures accordingly.

Following incessant rain flood water from the Baitarani River had submerged several localities in Chandabali block massively affecting the normal lives of the local residents. Though, rain has stopped, the flood situation still prevails in the area.

Also read: Odisha Extends UG Admission Timeline Due To Flood Situation