Schools, Anganwadi Centres to remain closed in Khordha amid heatwave

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Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi centres in Khordha district in Odisha will remain closed from April 20 to April 23 in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions.

The directive, issued by the District Collector, all government and private schools in Khordha district will remain shut from April 20 to April 23.

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The district administration ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres during this period due to the intense heat being experienced in the region. The decision was taken considering the safety and well-being of students.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted continued hot and humid conditions, with heatwave alerts in place for several coastal and interior districts, including Khurda in coming days.