Schools and colleges closed in four districts today as heavy rain persists across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The district authorities of Bhadrak and Mayurbhjanj have announced the closure of all private and government educational institutions including schools and colleges today due to the onslaught of persistent heavy rainfall across the regions.

Earlier, Jajapur and Sundergada district Collectors also announced a holiday for the all schools and colleges in the regions.

Keeping in mind the safety of the students, the district authorities have taken this decision to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

On Tuesday, the BEOs have been ordered to take decision to close the educational institutes after surveying the condition in Badasahi, Betanati, and Rasagovindapur block.

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Meanwhile, the BEOs of other places have been advised to close the schools and colleges if the institutes are surrounded by water or the roads are waterlogged, making commucation difficult for students and teachers.

So, all the government, government-aided, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools along with the anganwadis situated across the above mentioned district will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, Odisha is predicted to continued to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days under the influence of a depression that has formed over the North West Odisha and West Bengal coast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for north coastal regions of the state. Some states have received orange alert and others have got a yellow warning for rainfall, according to the predictions of the Meteorological Department. The heavy rain will continue to persist across the state till August 21, 2026.