Schools and angawadi centres to remain closed for two more days

Advertisement

Nabarangpur: All types of schools and angawadi centres in Nabarangpur district will remain closed for two more days i.e on September 25 and 26 due to heavy rain alert in the district, informed collector Maheswar Swain.

According to Maheswar Swain, all government schools, government-aided and private schools of the district will remain closed as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the district for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput till 8.30 AM tomorrow, predicted the IMD, for which it has issued a red alert. Similarly, it issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri from 8.30 AM of September 25 to 8.30 AM of September 26.

Advertisement

Taking note of this weather alert, the decision to suspend classes of all schools has been taken in order to avoid any untoward situation and keeping the safety of the children in mind, informed Swain adding that all the anganwadi centres across the district will also remain shut on September 25 and September 26.

It is to be noted here that all schools and anganwadi centres were closed on September 23 and September 24 as the weather department has sounded a red alert for rain in the district.