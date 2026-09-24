Schools and Anganwadi centres to remain closed tomorrow in these districts

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Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi centres to remain closed tomorrow in five more districts of Odisha in view of the continuous rainfall triggered by the Deep Depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal crossed the coast late last night between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam,

As announced by the district collectors, classes of all the schools and Anganwadi centres in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam and Malkangiri districts will be suspended for one more day as a precautionary measure to avert any rain-related untoward incident.

Earlier today, Nabarangpur district collector Maheswar Swain announced that the Schools and Anganwadi centres across the district will be closed for two more days i.e on September 25 and 26 due to heavy rain alert in the district.

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It is to be noted that the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput till 8.30 AM tomorrow,.

Similarly, IMD issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri from 8.30 AM of September 25 to 8.30 AM of September 26.

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