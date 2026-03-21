School warden killed, headmistress injured as miscreants attack duo in Mayurbhanj

Advertisement

Balasore: A school warden was killed and a headmistress critically injured after an unidentified miscreants attacked them near a private school near Gadadeulia Chhak under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The attack took place at around 11:00 pm on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanyasi Das of Dhanapal area under Manatri police outpost in Badasahi, while the injured is headmistress Kadambini Rout.

According to police, the reason behind the attack is not known yet. The police is investigating the reason behind the attack.

Advertisement

As per sources, the headmistress had fallen ill, and the warden was taking her from the school to a nearby medicine shop on a motorcycle. At a distance of around 100 metres from the school, assailants allegedly carried out a fatal attack, revealed school owner Bijay Rout.

Following the attack, both victims were shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors declared the warden dead, while the headmistress was reported to be in stable condition at the time of reporting.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.