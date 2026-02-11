School peon dies in accident, students and parents block road in Balasore district

Nilagiri: A School peon was killed in an accident in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in Telipali in Nilagirii area of the district. Following the accident, the students of the school and parents have blocked the road seeking justice.

The deceased peon has been identified as Babuli Singh of Telipali High School in Balasore district.

As per the information received, Babuli died after the water tank truck of a crusher unit hit him on the road.

Locals have alleged that Babuli died due to the negligence of the road construction company.

Tension prevailed at the scene after the accident. School students, parents and villagers blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased’s family.