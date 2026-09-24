School holidays may be extended by one or two days, says Minister Nityananda Gond; Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The school holidays due to heavy rainfall alert may be extended by one or two days, informed Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

While speaking to the newsmen, the Minister said, “Some district collectors had announced the suspension of classes for two-three days in their respective districts in view of the heavy rainfall warnings. But since rain is still continuing in some districts, the suspension of classes can extend by one or two days if the local administration feels the need for the same.”

“The academic year is being affected due to the closure of schools. This also hampers the education of students. Therefore, if necessary, additional classes will be held to complete the syllabus on time,” he added.

Gond further said, “There are reports of water flowing over four bridges of Malkaniri district. All roads of the district leading to the National Highway have been blocked. Water has entered the Namkonda village in Kalimela Tehsil of the district. However, the district administration has been taking action very promptly and evacuated all the villagers.”

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“There are no any problems in Koraput district even though rain still continues. Besides, no significant damages have been reported from Nabarangpur district,” he mentioned.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik visited Malkaniri district to review the rain-related situation and monitor the rescue and restoration works, Gond informed.