School holiday declared for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit and Navy Day celebration in Puri

Puri: Puri district administration today declared closure of schools in view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Navy Day celebration tomorrow.

As decided by the District Education Officer (DEO), Puri, all the government Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools and private schools coming under the Puri Municipality will remain closed tomorrow.

Besides, classes at the Mother’s Public School, Prabhujee English Medium School, Chandra Sekhar Academy and Xavier School will also remain suspended.

However, the Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be held as per the schedule tomorrow and the candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre before 7 AM.

It is to be noted here that the President will attend the Diamond jubilee of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Vollege, Puri as the Chief Guest. Later, in the evening she will attend the Navy Day celebrations on the Puri beach as their Chief Guest and spend the night at the Raj Bhavan.