School girl dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Bhanjanagar: In an unfortunate incident, a school girl died reportedly after being bitten by a poisonous snake in the Darpingia block of Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ridhi Pradhan, a class-I student of a residential school.

Sources said that Ridhi was sleeping in the school’s hostel along with other students on Sunday night. In the meantime, she was bitten by a common krait. As she cried in pain other students woke up and informed the staff of the hostel. While some killed the snake, others rushed Ridhi to the Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment.

Ridhi’s family members reached the hospital after getting information about the matter. However, the minor girl succumbed to the snake bite at around 6 AM today.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the heart-wrenching incident.