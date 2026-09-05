School, College Teachers stage protest in Bhubaneswar on Teachers’ Day

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, more than thousands of teachers of schools and colleges are staging a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar over four charter charter of demands.

Thousands of teachers, professors and education staff have been sitting day and night for 20 days to fulfill their demands, but the government is silent.

The protest has been organised under the banner of the Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ Coordination Committee (OSCTECC).

One of the key demands of the committee is to bring 194 high schools under the Grant-in-Aid system or provide them financial assistance on a par with similarly placed aided schools.

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They are also demanding GIA benefits, pension facilities, filling up of vacant posts and an increase in the retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

Similarly, it has been alleged that many teachers and staff of grant-aided educational institutions, who have been teaching for 25 to 30 years, are deprived of financial benefits. The committee also said that there is a shortage of teachers in many educational institutions due to the lack of new appointments to replace the retiring staff.

The teachers have also informed that the agitation would continue until the government takes concrete steps to resolve their long-pending demands.