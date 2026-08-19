School closed for 15 days after jaundice outbreak in Khordha

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Begunia: A jaundice outbreak has affected many students in the Mugamanda Ashram school in Bolagada area of Odisha’s Khordha district. As a precautionary measure, the school authorities has closed the educational institute for 15 days.

According to sources, more than 600 students are currently studying at the school. Out of the 600 students, 350 are living in hostels.

The school authorities conducted blood test of several students after they fell ill. Following the blood test, the sick students were sent to their homes.

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As per preliminary investigation, the jaundice outbreak was caused due to contaminated water.

On being informed, the Bolagarh health committee and Educational authorities visited the school. The locals have expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of action on the review of the water supply and other facilities in the institute’s premises.