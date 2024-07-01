School Bus Crashes into Truck in Odisha, 4 including two students injured

Anandpur: A school bus collided into the back of a truck in Anandpur of Odisha on Monday. The students and teachers escaped miraculously. According to reports this morning, the public school’s bus loaded with students and teachers was moving towards the school when it crashed into a truck.

The school private school is situated in Gohira of Anandpur locality, said reports. As per reports, the accident took place at distance from school when the bus was heading to school after picking up the kids and teachers.

Even though, the crash did not cause much damage, two students along with a teacher and the bus helper reportedly were injured in the scenario. They have been rushed to the hospital to avoid delaying treatment. However, such careless attitude of the driver has created chaos and disapproval among parents. The police has already reached the spot to investigate the matter.