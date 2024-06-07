Schedule for form fill up for Plus II admission in Odisha out, details here

Bhubaneswar: The process of the Odisha Plus 2 admissions has begun informed the Higher Education Department of Odisha. The online application process for Odisha Plus 2 admissions will commence through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal on June 7, 2024.

Students can apply through the official portal www.samsodisha.gov.in for enrollment in Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational and Vocational courses under the Council of Higher Secondary Education. July 6 is the last date for application.

The average application fee has been fixed at Rs 200 for general category students and Rs 100 for SC and ST category students. Dibang, third gender and orphans are exempted.

The first merit list will be released on July 18. Enrollment of eligible students will be held from July 19 to 23. This time there will be enrollment in 5 lakh 25 thousand 465 seats of 2 thousand 121 colleges of the state.

It has been decided to enroll a maximum of 2 lakh 94 thousand 840 seats in arts department, 1 lakh 66 thousand 929 in science, 40 thousand 104 in commerce, 13 thousand 88 in Sanskrit and 10 thousand 504 seats in vocational higher secondary school. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has informed that after the registration is completed, the second year of teaching will start from the first month of August.