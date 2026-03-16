SCB Medical Fire: President, PM express condolences, PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

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Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep grief over the tragic fire incident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Both extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Modi shared his grief and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) on his X account. Ex-gratia amounts of 2 lakh rupees to the next-of-kin of each of the deceased, and 50 thousand rupees to every injured person have been announced.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for each of the families of the deceased persons.

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has ordered a judicial probe into the SCB Medical College hospital fire incident

The Director General of Fire Services is instructed to oversee the investigation. The Chief Minister noted that a major electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the massive blaze.