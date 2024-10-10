SCB medical data entry operator apprehended for taking bribe of Rs 2000

Cuttack: The Data Entry Operator (DEO) at the Hepaetology Department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 2000 from son of a poor patient undergoing treatment at the hospital for Hepatitis C.

According to reports, Smruti Ranjan Sahoo demanded a bribe from the patient’s son for medicines, which are distributed free of cost by the government. He refused to provide the free medicines to the patient if his demand was met.

Finding no other way, the patient’s son reported the matter to the Vigilance.

Based on the complaint, the Vigilance slueths laid a trap for the accused, Sahoo was nabbed while taking the bribe amount from the complainant. They recovered the bribe money from the accused and seized it.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched at the resident of Sahoo at his village Kishinapur, Jagatpur and his office room.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 30/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.