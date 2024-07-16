SCB House Surgeons threaten for indefinite cease work after face-off with Nursing staff

Cuttack: The health services at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack likely to get affected from tomorrow as the House Surgeons of the government-run hospital have threatened for an indefinite cease work.

According to reports, over 250 House Surgeons of the hospital in Cuttack today threatened to cease work from tomorrow. They decided to cease work from tomorrow for an indefinite period following a face-off with the Nursing staff of the hospital. There are 1200 Nursing staffs in the hospital.

The medical students at SCBMCH have extended their support to the house surgeons.

Notably, tension prevailed at SCB Medical after both the House Surgeons and Nursing staffs leveled allegations of misbehaviour against each other on Sunday night.

Their face-off accelerated further as both sides held separate protests outside the office of Hospital Superintendent today and demanded action against each other.