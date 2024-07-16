SCB House Surgeons threaten for indefinite cease work after face-off with Nursing staff

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
SCB House Surgeons threaten to cease work
File Photo

Cuttack: The health services at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack likely to get affected from tomorrow as the House Surgeons of the government-run hospital have threatened for an indefinite cease work.

According to reports, over 250 House Surgeons of the hospital in Cuttack today threatened to cease work from tomorrow. They decided to cease work from tomorrow for an indefinite period following a face-off with the Nursing staff of the hospital. There are 1200 Nursing staffs in the hospital.

The medical students at SCBMCH have extended their support to the house surgeons.

Notably, tension prevailed at SCB Medical after both the House Surgeons and Nursing staffs leveled allegations of misbehaviour against each other on Sunday night.

Their face-off accelerated further as both sides held separate protests outside the office of Hospital Superintendent today and demanded action against each other.

Also Read: Plus Two Admission In Odisha: First Merit List To Be Released On July 20

Subadh Nayak 11893 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.