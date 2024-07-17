SCB House Surgeons-Nurses conflict resolved following discussion with CMC Commissioner

Odisha
SCB House Surgeons-Nurses conflict resolved

Cuttack: The conflict between House Surgeons and Nursing staff at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack successfully resolved following a meeting chaired by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner today.

SCB Dean, Superintendent, Registrar Administration, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Panda, Dr. Manoj Pattnaik, Dr. Sarada Swain, Nursing Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and representatives from the Nursing Association, House Surgeons Association, Junior Doctors Association, Resident Doctors Association took part in the meeting and solved the problem.

During the meeting, the House Surgeons Association agreed to withdraw the cease-work strike from tomorrow while the Nursing Association also withdrew its decision to work with black badges.

A conflict between the House surgeons and nursing staff started following a verbal altercation between them. However, a committee has been formed to inquire into the matter, said sources.

