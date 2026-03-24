SCB fire tragedy: LoP Naveen Patnaik questions centre’s silence, seeks Odisha Health Minister’s resignation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today questioned the centre’s silence on the massive fire tragedy at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that claimed 13 patients’ lives recently and sought Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling’s resignation.

Speaking to reporters, the BJD president said it was shocking that even after nine days of the incident, no Union Minister had visited the hospital. “I find it shocking that after nine days of the terrible deaths of patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital, not even one Union Minister has visited the hospital at Cuttack. This is truly shocking,” he said.

He said that during a similar incident at a private medical college when his government was in power, several Union Ministers had visited the hospital.

“During the tragedy that took place at a private medical college during our government, several Union Ministers visited the hospital. You can compare their concern for the people of Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Advertisement

Naveen Patnaik demanded immediate resignation of the Health Minister, holding the state government responsible for the incident.

“I repeat again that the Odisha Health Minister should resign immediately,” he said adding that the deaths at SCB Medical College were very unfortunate and added that the BJD will continue its protest over the issue.

“You can see the number of deaths and the tragedy that has taken place at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The BJD will continue the protests,” he said.