SCB fire tragedy: BJD and Congress submits joint memorandum to Governor, demands Health Minister’s resignation

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Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress MLAs on Monday submitted a joint memorandum to Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati seeking his urgent intervention following the tragic fire at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, which claimed 13 lives.

Signed by legislators from BJD, Congress and CPI(M), the memorandum termed the incident a “grave tragedy” and flagged serious lapses in fire safety and administrative preparedness.

The MLAs also demanded the immediate resignation or removal of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, holding the department accountable. They also called for a judicial probe by a sitting or retired Orissa High Court judge to fix responsibility.

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The memorandum sought Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for each bereaved family, along with free treatment and Rs 5 lakh aid for the injured.

It further urged strict action against those responsible and a statewide fire safety audit of hospitals. The incident has intensified political pressure on the State government.